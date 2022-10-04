The nine-day festival of Navratri 2022 will come to its last day on Tuesday, 4 October. The holy day will be celebrated as Maha Navami with devotees worshipping the ninth incarnation of Maa Durga, Devi Siddhidatri, who is the source of all siddhis and possesses all eight Ashtasiddhis. Day 9 of Navratri 2022 will be devoted to Goddess Siddhidatri, who is believed to bless her devotees with good fortune and salvation. On the day of Maha Navami 2022, people organize the holy ritual of Kanya Pujan and offer coconut, kheer and panchamrit to Goddess Siddhidatri. To celebrate the auspicious day of Sharad Navratri, we have curated Navratri 2022 wishes for Siddhidatri puja, Happy Navratri 2022 greetings, HD images, messages and quotes.

