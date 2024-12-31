Around the world, many are gearing up to welcome the new year, either in a few hours or in a day’s time. The new year symbolises celebrations, new beginnings, and renewed hope. While some countries are still counting down to 2025, some, due to their location and time zone, have already entered the new year. Kiribati, Tonga and Samoa have ushered in 2025. Now, New Zealand joins the celebration as it enters the New Year 2025. Midnight in New Zealand on January 1, 2025 is 04:30 PM IST on December 31, 2024. Which Country Will Celebrate New Year 2025 First and Last? Know When January 1 Begins Around the World at Different Time Zones.

New Zealand Enters New Year 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)