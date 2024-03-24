Palm Sunday 2024 is being celebrated in churches in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukodi. The devotees gathered to partake in the festival in a traditional manner and carry cut palm leaves in their hands during the processions. A video of the same has been shared by news agency ANI. Palm Sunday is celebrated annually by Christians to commemorate the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into the city of Jerusalem. It is also known as the Holy Sunday of Songs. It is celebrated on the Sunday before Jesus’ resurrection (Easter). Palm Sunday 2024 Greetings and Wishes: Share Messages, HD Images, Wallpapers and Quotes for Holy Week Celebration With Your Loved Ones.

Palm Sunday 2024

#WATCH | Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu: People arrive at a church on the occasion of Palm Sunday. pic.twitter.com/rMAOgIWMFA — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

