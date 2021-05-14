Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of the nation on the joyous occasions of Parshuram Jayanti 2021. The day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

भगवान परशुराम की जयंती के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2021

