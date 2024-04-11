Bengalis around the world rejoice! Poila Baisakh 2024, the Bengali New Year 2024, falls on April 15, 2024. It's a joyous time for families and friends to gather. Homes are sparkling clean and decorated, with people dressed in new clothes. Temples are filled with prayers for a blessed year ahead. Beautiful rangolis or alponas adorn homes, and delicious food fills the air. This also marks the start of a new financial year for Bengali businesses. Warm wishes are exchanged with ‘Shubho Nobo Borsho’ (Happy New Year!). To celebrate the Bengali New Year 2024, share Bengali New Year 2024 and Poila Baisakh 2024 wishes, greetings, images, quotes, messages, and wallpapers with near and dear ones. Poila Baisakh (Pohela Boishakh) 2024 Date in West Bengal: Know Timings, Rituals and Celebrations Related to Noboborsho or Bengali New Year.

