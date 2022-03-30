Every year, March 30 is celebrated as Rajasthan Day or Rajasthan Diwas in order to mark the formation of the state of Rajasthan. Interestingly, Rajasthan which was earlier known as Rajputana came into existence on March 30, 1949. On the occasion of Rajasthan Diwas, politicians across parties wished the magnificent state on its foundation day.

Here's how politicians extended wishes:

सभी प्रदेशवासियों को राजस्थान दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। यह दिवस हम सबके लिए महान गौरव का क्षण है।यह राजस्थान की वीरता, त्याग, विरासत और संस्कृति का उत्सव है। #RajasthanDiwas पर मैं प्रदेशवासियों के सुख-समृद्धि,उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना करता हूँ।हमारी सरकार हर कदम पर आपके साथ है। pic.twitter.com/s6TTBTUJp4 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 30, 2022

शौर्य, त्याग, वीरता एवं बलिदान के गौरवशाली इतिहास से परिपूर्ण वीरभूमि राजस्थान के स्थापना दिवस पर सभी प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। राजस्थान की अपनी लोक कलाओं, संस्कृति व ऐतिहासिक धरोहरों से विश्व मे एक अलग ख्याति है। आइए, समृद्ध व उन्नत राजस्थान के निर्माण में योगदान दें। pic.twitter.com/ucRF8WC7vj — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) March 30, 2022

Warm greetings to the people of Rajasthan, the land of heritage, tradition & valour on the occasion of #RajasthanDiwas. May the state continue to grow & prosper, & witness all round growth in years to come. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) March 30, 2022

The land of great kings & queens such as Maharana Pratap, Rana Sanga and Rani Padmini, Rajasthan has always played a key role in defending Bharatiya Sabhyata. My warm wishes to Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ashokgehlot51 ji and the people of the State on #RajasthanDay. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 30, 2022

Greetings to people of Rajasthan on its Sthapna Diwas. The State is famous for its valour, brave heroes, palaces, forts, monuments, glorious history and rich cultural heritage. pic.twitter.com/0NA1NxE6DC — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 30, 2022

