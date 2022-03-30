Every year, March 30 is celebrated as Rajasthan Day or Rajasthan Diwas in order to mark the formation of the state of Rajasthan. Interestingly, Rajasthan which was earlier known as Rajputana came into existence on March 30, 1949. On the occasion of Rajasthan Diwas, politicians across parties wished the magnificent state on its foundation day.

Here's how politicians extended wishes:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)