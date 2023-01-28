Ratha Saptami is also celebrated as Magh Sapatami, Maha Saptami, Jayanti or Jaya Saptami, Surya Jayanti, Vidhan Saptami, Arogya Saptami, Mandar Saptami and Acchala Saptami. This festival is celebrated by the Hindu community across India and symbolises the change of season to spring. People worship Lord Surya or the Sun God on this day in temples and at home. It is believed that Surya Dev enlightened the whole world on Ratha Saptami day, which will be observed on January 28, 2023. An important ritual of this festival is taking a Ratha Saptami Snan during Arunodaya before sunrise to get rid of all sorts of ailments. On the occasion of Ratha Saptami 2023, share these Ratha Saptami 2023 images and HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages with friends and family. Ratha Saptami 2023 Date and Magha Saptami Snan Muhurat: Know History, Rituals, Significance and Celebrations Related to Surya Jayanti or Achala Saptami.

Ratha Saptami 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers

Happy Ratha Saptami 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Surya Bhagwan Shower You With Peace, Happiness, Wealth and Good Health on the Auspicious Day of Ratha Saptami.

Happy Ratha Saptami 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Festive Spirit Embrace You and Your Loved Ones on This Special Occasion. Wishing You a Happy Ratha Saptami!

Happy Ratha Saptami 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sun God Shower You With His Choicest Blessings, and May You Lead a Blissful Life. Happy Ratha Saptami.

Happy Ratha Saptami 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Only Light Can Drive Out Darkness. May This Ratha Saptami Bring Light to Your Life Just Like the Sun Radiates Light and Warmth During the Day.

Happy Ratha Saptami 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Praying to Surya Dev That He Showers You With Peace, Happiness, Wealth, and Good Health on the Auspicious Day of Ratha Saptami.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)