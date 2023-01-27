Ratha Saptami or Magha Saptami is a Vedic festival that falls on the seventh day, i.e., in the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month, Magha. The holy occasion also commemorates the birth of Lord Surya; hence is also called Surya Jayanti. On the day of Rathasapthami, it is believed that Lord Surya turns his Ratha or Chariot drawn by seven horses toward the northern hemisphere in a north-easterly direction, which signifies the change of season to spring and the start of the harvesting season. Ratha Saptami 2023 falls on Saturday, 28 January. As a part of Hindu culture, we have curated the latest Ratha Saptami Rangoli ideas, dot patterns and various chariot designs below.

Ratha Saptami 2023 Rangoli Designs

Magha Saptami Rangoli Ideas

Rathasapthami Rangoli Art

Ratha Saptami Rangoli Video

