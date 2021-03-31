Several users are forwarding WhatsApp messages with caption 'Delhi Lockdown Guidelines, 'Mumbai Lockdown Guidelines' or 'Bangalore Lockdown Guidelines' with a PDF file attached to it. Beware it is a April Fools' Day prank!

Stop the Cruel April Fools' Day Joke Now!

A rich person's joke is a nightmare for the underprivileged. Please stop circulating 'Lockdown from tomorrow fake guidelines PDFs' on account of April fool's day on social media platforms, RIGHT NOW! — Dolly Aswani (@Veerini1) March 31, 2021

Almost Every WhatsApp Group is Having Same April Fools' Day Prank PDF Link

Ok guys..... The first pdf named New Lockdown Guidelines april-fooled me. But you can't keep sending it to every group.... — Arjun 🇮🇳 (@arjun_siva) March 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)