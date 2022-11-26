Constitution Day 2022 or Samvidhan Diwas is celebrated annually in India on November 26 to commemorate the date in 1949 when the Constitution of India was adopted. This day throws light on all the works of Dr BR Ambedkar, who drafted the Constitution with six other members and was known as the Father of the Indian Constitution. This day thus celebrates the importance of the Indian Constitution and the bi-partisan ideas of Dr BR Ambedkar. As you celebrate this occasion of Samvidhan Diwas 2022 on November 26, here are some Constitution Day 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages with everyone you know. Constitution Day 2022 in India Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day and How the Indian Samvidhan Divas Is Observed.

Samvidhan Diwas 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers

Happy Constitution Day in India 2022 Images (File Image)

Image Reads: Let Us Celebrate Indian Constitution Day by Expressing Gratitude to the Brains Who Created It. A Very Happy Indian Constitution Day.

Happy Constitution Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Image Reads: Indian Constitution Day Reminds Each and Every Indian of the Importance of Having Such a Strong Constitution. Wishing Everyone a Happy Indian Constitution Day.

Samvidhan Diwas 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: A Government Functions Better and Right When They Have a Constitution To Follow. Warm Wishes on Indian Constitution Day.

Happy Constitution Day in India 2022 (File Image)

Image Reads: The Occasion of Indian Constitution Day Reminds Us All That We Are Lucky To Have Such an Inspiring Constitution. Happy Constitution Day!

Constitution Day 2022 in India Quotes by BR Ambedkar (File Image)

Image Reads: A Constitution Not Only Empowers a Government but Also Empowers the Citizens of a Country. Warm Wishes on Indian Constitution Day to All.

