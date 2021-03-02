Twitter Shares Quotes & Images to Pay Tribute to Sarojini Naidu, the 'Nightingale of India'. Check posts:

Remembering the prominent freedom fighter, Nightingale of India Sarojini Naidu ji on her Punyatithi today. pic.twitter.com/COgqPSAtp3 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 2, 2021

Remembering great freedam fighter First lady governor of India, poet & Nightingale of India SAROJINI NAIDU on her death anniversary.#SAROJININAIDU pic.twitter.com/QpcLcEDB7f — Chitra Kishor Wagh (@ChitraKWagh) March 2, 2021

Humble tributes to the eminent freedom fighter, 'the Nightingale of India', Sarojini Naidu on her punyatithi. A former President of Congress, Sarojini ji travelled the length and breadth of India and kindled the patriot fervour among masses. pic.twitter.com/mMJI7tpGMq — Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) March 2, 2021

