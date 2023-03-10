Political leaders on Friday paid homage to social reformer Savitribai Phule on her death anniversary. Tributes poured in from across the country as leaders saluted her spirit and relentless efforts towards empowering women and the underprivileged sections of society. Known as the first woman educator of India, Savitribai was a social reformer, an educationalist from Maharashtra. Hailed as the country’s first modern feminist, Phule, and her husband, Jyotirao Phule were instrumental in pioneering women’s education. Savitribai Phule Death Anniversary 2023: Quotes, Images and Wallpapers To Share Remembering the First Female Teacher of India.

Savitribai Phule Death Anniversary 2023:

On her death anniversary, we remember the legacy of Savitribai Phule, who helped pioneer the education of women and backward classes. As India's first woman teacher she challenged oppressive norms of the society in her quest for equality and justice. pic.twitter.com/nRrVjrWdYu — Congress (@INCIndia) March 10, 2023

Remembering Krantijyoti #SavitribaiPhule on her death anniversary. During a time when women were mere objects, she ignited a spark that led to equality in education. She fought against the totalitarianism of the caste system. Savitribai was a strong voice for gender equality. pic.twitter.com/Fu08SY16z2 — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) March 10, 2023

Death anniversary tribute to Smt. Savitribai Phule. Her life has inspired millions of people to voice for equality and pursue education, and it continues to do the same. Her contribution will always hold a special significance in India's history. pic.twitter.com/eLK56105co — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) March 10, 2023

