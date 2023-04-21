Muslims around the world are gearing up to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr, marking the conclusion of Ramadan. In nations like Singapore and Malaysia, the Eid holiday is known as Hari Raya Aidilfitri. The celebration, also known as Hari Raya Puasa, is a time to thank loved ones for their forgiveness during the previous month, enjoy food, exchange gifts, and go to mosques to pray. Here, we have selected some Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri WhatsApp messages, Hari Raya Puasa HD wallpapers, Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri quotes, Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2023 greetings, Eid Mubarak images and HD wallpapers for the festival starting on Saturday, April 22. Eid Ul Fitr 2023 Moon Sighting, Chand Raat: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines; Hari Raya Aidilfitri on April 22.

Selamat Hari Raya Puasa 2023 Greetings & Hari Raya Aidilfitri Wishes

Hari Raya Puasa Greetings (File Image)

Eid Mubarak 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers

Eid ul-Fitr Greetings (File Image)

Selamat Hari Raya Puasa 2023 Greetings & Hari Raya Aidilfitri Wishes

Hari Raya Puasa Greetings (File Image)

Eid Mubarak 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers

Eid ul-Fitr Greetings (File Image)

Selamat Hari Raya Puasa 2023 Greetings & Hari Raya Aidilfitri Wishes

Hari Raya Aidilfitri (File Image)

Selamat Hari Raya Puasa 2023 Greetings & Hari Raya Aidilfitri Wishes

Hari Raya Aidilfitri (File Image)

Selamat Hari Raya Puasa 2023 Greetings & Hari Raya Aidilfitri Wishes

Hari Raya Aidilfitri (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)