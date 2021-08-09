The Islamic New Year or Awal Muharram is observed on the first day of Muharram, the first month in the lunar Islamic calendar that differs from the Gregorian calendar. Muharram or Islamic New Year is observed by millions of Muslims worldwide including Malaysia, where it is declared a public holiday. People share messages, quotes and images to observe the day. This year, Islamic New Year 2021 is observed on August 10. People are sharing Selamat Tahun Baru 2021 quotes and messages online. Selamat Tahun Baru in Malaysian means "Happy New Year." Keywords such as Selamat Tahun Baru, Selamat Tahun Baru 2021, Selamat Tahun Baru Islam 1 Muharram 1443 H, Islamic New Year 2021 messages, Hijri New Year 1443 images, and more is going viral online.

Selamat Tahun Baru Islam 1 Muharam 1443 Hijrah bersamaan 9 Ogos 2021 pic.twitter.com/B9Kczmk3mV — Insanterpilih (@Insanterpilih20) August 9, 2021

1 Muharram 1443 H. Selamat Tahun Baru Islam ❤️ May we all be blessed by Allah SWT and lets upgrade and becoming the best version of ourselves. — Cik Scha (@SyahiraaAzizz) August 9, 2021

Yayasan Tabung Wakaf Umat mengucapkan tahniah Selamat Tahun Baru Islam 1 Muharram 1443 H. kepada seluruh Umat Islam. Tahun hijrah adalah simbol perubahan. Mari perbaiki cara hidup kita dengan lebih banyak bersyukur dan bersabar. pic.twitter.com/I3ZpMydcuK — Ustadz Abdul Somad Lc,.MA. F. (@UAS_AbdulSomad) August 9, 2021

Selamat Tahun Baru Islam 1443H semuanya!! Thankyou Allah for all these answer to my prayer. You are the greatest of all and im so excited knowing that more of great things are coming to my way 🥰 — !! (@asriepr) August 9, 2021

1 Muharram 1443 Hijriah menjadi momentum istimewa bagi kita semua. Mendekatkan diri kepada-Nya terkait semua yang kita hadapi tahun yang telah usai. Semoga semua doa terbaik kita dan ikhtiar yang kita lakukan di ijabah Allah SWT. Selamat Tahun Baru Islam. pic.twitter.com/Y6L7JVwWkW — Yaqut Cholil Qoumas (@YaqutCQoumas) August 9, 2021

