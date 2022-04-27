Laylat Al-Qadr is a Muslim festival which is also known as Shab-e-Qadr, the 'Night of Destiny' or the 'Night of Power' in English. The occasion is observed on the 27th Day of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is considered to be one of the holiest nights of the Islamic faith when few of the verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Different countries mark the occasion on different dates, which starts from the last ten days of Ramada. As UAE has already started the celebration, we have curated HD images, messages, quotes, greetings and sayings below. When Is Shab-e-Qadr 2022 in India? Know Date, Beliefs and Significance of Celebrating Night of Power and Blessings.

Shab e-Qadr 2022 Messages

Shab e-Qadr 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Status Reads: On This Special Night, May Allah Purify Our Intentions and Accept Us. May He Put Us in His Book of Those Released From Hellfire.

Shab e-Qadr 2022 Mubarak Quotes

Shab e-Qadr 2022 Greetings (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Laylat al-Qadr Mubarak

Laylat al-Qadr Greetings

Shab e-Qadr 2022 Messages (File Image)

Facebook Post Reads: This Is a Special Prayer That I’m Making to Allah. I Pray That He Accepts Your Dua, Protects Your Family, and Relief Your Distress on This Special Night. Have a Blessed Time and Tons of Shab-e-Qadr Wishes!

Laylat al-Qadr Mubarak HD Wallpapers

Shab e-Qadr 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Greeting Reads: Seek It (Laylatul Qadr) in Ramadan in the Last Ten Nights. For Verily, It Is During the Odd Nights, 21st 23rd, 25th, 27th, 29th or the Last Night of Ramadhan. Shab-e-Qadr Night Mubarak!

Night Of Power 2022 Photos

Shab e-Qadr 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Here Comes the Night of Power. Here Comes the Night When Allah Will Dine With Us. I Wish That He Will Be There for You. I Wish That Allah Will Protect Your Family and Give Everyone What They Have Long in Life. Laylat al-Qadr Mubarak

