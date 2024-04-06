The special month of Ramadan is almost over, and Muslims everywhere are preparing to observe Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Laylat al-Qadr. This important Islamic festival is celebrated around the world. This year, Shab-e-Qadr falls on April 6. Shab-e-Qadr holds significant importance as it is believed to be the night when the Quran’s verses were first revealed to Prophet Muhammad during Ramadan. It is regarded as the holiest night in Islam. Muslims believe that on this blessed night, God's blessings and mercy are plentiful. It's a time when sins are forgiven and prayers are answered through God's grace. During Shab-e-Qadr, Muslims recite a special prayer known as dua. The dua, or prayer, is, O Allah, you are the one who forgives greatly and loves to forgive, so forgive me. To celebrate Shab-e-Qadr in 2024, you can share wishes, greetings, messages, quotes, wallpapers, and images with your loved ones on platforms like Facebook or WhatsApp. Ramadan 2024 Start and End Dates in India: When Is First Roza? Know the Sehri and Iftar Timings in Major Indian Cities.

Shab-e-Qadr Wishes

Shab-e-Qadr (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Shab-e-Qadr Messages

Shab-e-Qadr Greetings

Shab-e-Qadr (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Shab-e-Qadr Wishes

Shab-e-Qadr Messages

Shab-e-Qadr (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2024 Images, Greetings, Messages, Quotes And Wallpapers To Send To Loved Ones

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)