Shravan or Sawan is the fourth month of the Hindu Calendar, Panchanga which is celebrated annually in July from the first day of the full moon and ends in the third week of August, the day of the next full moon. The holiest period of Shravan Month 2022 will start on Thursday, 14 July and will end on Friday, 12th August. Devotees wake up early in the morning and put on clean clothes after taking a bath and worship Lord Shiva. In this month, every Monday is celebrated as Shravan somvar across all the temples. To observe the pious month of Sawan 2022, here's our compilation of messages, HD images, wishes and greetings. Sawan (Shravana) Month 2022 Start & End Dates: List of Sawan Somwar Vrat Days, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Observing Fast on Mondays for Lord Shiva

