Sawan month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This year it started on July 14 and will continue till August 12 in North India. Meanwhile, Sawan 2022 began in the western states of India on July 29 and last until August 27. Lord Shiva is worshipped during the month of Sawan and is of great importance to Hindus. It is believed that fasting every Monday is highly auspicious, and the one who observes the fast every Monday of Sawan gets all his wishes fulfilled. As you observe Sawan 2022, we at LatestLY have curated wishes you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS during this month.

On every Monday of Sawan, devotees wake up early and wear clean clothes after bath. They take water in their right hand and make a resolution for the fast. They pour Ganga Jal on all the deities and chant Om Namah Shivay. Offerings of white flowers, white sandalwood, cannabis, datura, cow’s milk, incense, panchamrit, betel nut and belpatra are made to Lord Shiva. Here are messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them during Sawan 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The start and end dates of Sawan vary throughout the country depending on the different cultures followed in every state. This is because the Northern states follow the Amanta Lunar calendar, and the southern states follow the calendar based on Purnimanta. The Sawan 2022 started on July 14 in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In comparison, it starts on July 29 in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Here are messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them during the Sawan month with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Sawan 2022!

