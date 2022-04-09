Holy Week 2022 will commence with Palm Sunday on the 10th of April, 2022. Also known by the name Passion Sunday, the day remembers and celebrates the triumphal entrance of Jesus in Jerusalem, which was noted by the crowds present who shouted praises and waved the branches of palm leaves. On Palm Sunday, people visit the church for seeking blessing and often take Palm procession. The palm leaves blessed by the clergy is considered sacramental, and people make beautiful wreaths and different religious and decorative items. Have a look at the videos below to get an idea about how to weave a palm wreath on Passion Sunday.

Palm Sunday Wreath

Palm Sunday Decoration Idea

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)