Skanda Sashti, which will be celebrated on December 28, 2022, is a very auspicious occasion for Tamil Hindus, which is dedicated to worshipping Lord Murugan. Devotees observe a fast on this day to please the deity. The fast begins at sunrise and concludes the next day by offering prayers to the Sun God. Lord Skanda is believed to be the son of the God Shiva and Goddess Parvati. He is also known as Murugan, Kartikeyan and Subramanya. People visit Lord Murugan temples on this day to offer prayers to the deity. On Skanda Sashti 2022, share these images and HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages. Subrahmanya Sashti 2022 Date: Know History, Significance and How To Observe This Festival on Shashthi Tithi After Soorasamharam.

Skanda Sashti 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers

Skanda Shashti 2022 Images (File Image)

Skanda Sashti 2022 Images

Skanda Shashti 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Skanda Sashti 2022 Messages

Skanda Shashti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Skanda Sashti 2022 Greetings

Skanda Sashti 2022 (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)