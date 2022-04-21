The Sikh community is celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022 on Thursday. The joyous occasion marks the 400th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Considered a courageous warrior, spiritual scholar and poet, he was the ninth of ten Gurus in the Sikh religion. People observe this day by sharing Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji 400th Parkash Purab 2022 images Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Jayanti wallpapers, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab 2022 greetings, Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab wishes, messages and SMS.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Never Forsake the Ones You Swear to Protect, Rather Give Up Your Head. Sacrifice Your Life, but Never Your Faith. Happy Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022

Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Sending Good Wishes to You and Your Family Members on the Occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur Prakash Parv 2022

Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: For the Ones Who Consider Praise and Dispraise Are the Same, Greed and Attachment Don't Exist, and Pain and Pleasure Don't Entrap, Consider Them Enlightened and Saved. Happy Tegh Bahadur Prakash Parv 2022.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Hope That This Gurpurab Brings the Best of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's Teachings And Blessing to Your Life.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: He Is Neither Attached to Worldliness nor Lets Senses and Anger Affect Him. In Such a Person Resides God. – Guru Tegh Bahadur

