Maha Ashtami 2022 is a grand festive occasion which is part of the five-day Durga Puja festival. Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is being celebrated on October 3 this year. The celebrations for this festival of worshipping Goddess Durga are especially grand in West Bengal, Odisha Tripura and Assam. The Durga Puja festival ends with Vijayadashami or Durga Visarjan on October 5 and this entire celebration is for the victory of good over evil. Maha Ashtami begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja rituals. The culmination point and the most important ritual of Durga Puja is also performed on this day, which is called the Sandhi Puja. Devotees wait all year round for this festival and ensure that Goddess Durga’s visit on earth during these days is worthwhile. As you celebrate Durga Ashtami 2022, share these wishes, greetings, quotes, WhatsApp messages, Maha Ashtami images, HD wallpapers and SMS with everyone you know. Happy Durga Puja 2022 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Greetings and Wallpapers To Share With Your Family and Friends.

