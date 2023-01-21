Thai Amavasai or Thai Amavasya is marked on the 10th month of 'Thai' in the Tamil Calendar. In the Gregorian Calendar, the period corresponds to mid-January and mid-February. Thai Amavasya, also known as Thai Amavasai, is the no-moon day considered very auspicious in Tamil culture. The holy occasion is devoted to the reverence of departed souls of ancestors, parents, siblings and relatives. People offer 'Tarpanam' or respect for departed souls. Thai Amavasya 2023 will be observed on Saturday, 21 January. Here's our collection of Thai Amavasya 2023 images and HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and SMS for free download online.

