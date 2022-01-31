Amavasai is the celebration of the no moon day in the Hindu calendar. The commemoration of Amavasai or new moon day in the Tamil month of Thai is considered of special importance and is called Thai Amavasai. Thai Amavasai 2022 will be celebrated on January 31. This day is considered to be one of the few celebrations of New Moon day, which holds immense significance for Tamilians across the globe. As we prepare to celebrate Thai Amavasai 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate Thai Amavasai, and more. January 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

When is Thai Amavasai 2022?

Thai Amavasai 2022 will be celebrated on January 31. It is commemorated on the new moon day in the Tamil month of Thai. The Thai Amavasya Tithi Begins at 02:18 PM on January 31, 2022, and will go on till 11:15 AM on February 01, 2022.

Significance of Thai Amavasai

Amavasya, in general, is the day of the month dedicated to offering homage to our forefathers. Preparing special meals that are first offered to the forefathers observing stringent fasts to pray for the peace of those who have left us are all common practices for this day. Thai Amavasai is considered to be an important day where people perform special pujas to worship their forefathers. This day is said to be immensely auspicious. Various temples across the country also offer special pujas and Abhishek on this day. Many people also indulge in charity on this day with the hope that this will atone any sins of their forefathers and ensure their happiness and peace in the afterlife.

Thai Amavasai is one of the few Amavasya is that are extremely important. The most important Amavasai is of course, Diwali which is celebrated on the New Moon day in the month of Karthik. In fact, it is a celebration of life and light and one of the biggest festivals celebrated by Hindus. The new moon day before that is another important observance, which is known as Pitru Paksha Amavasai. On this day, people offer special pujas and prepare feasts to offer to their forefathers in the process of Shraddha or Pitru Paksh. We hope that this Thai Amavasai fills your life with all the happiness and peace.

