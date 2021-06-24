Vat Purnima 2021 will be celebrated on June 24 across Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and other states. People are sure to share Happy Vat Purnima 2021 wishes, Vat Purnima messages in Marathi, Vat Purnima 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaplya Sanskritichi Pratima Savitrichya Nishthench Darpan, Bandhuni Naatyanch Bandhan Karen Saata Janmaanch Samarpan! Vat Pournimechya Hardik Shubhecha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Prarthana Saubhagyachi, Puja Vatpaurnimechi! Vat Pournimechya Hardik Shubhecha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: वडाला गुंडाळूनी सुताचा धागा, ह्रदयात आजही आहे सत्यवान जागा। वटपौर्णिमेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

WhatsApp Message Reads: Patichya Dirghayushyasathi Nishthech Bandhan, Saat Janmachya Sobatisathi, Janmojanmiche Samarpan! Vat Pournimechya Hardik Shubhecha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vat Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha

