Celebrate Vat Purnima 2021 on June 24, which also happens to be jyeshtha purnima, with these incredibly beautiful greetings and messages. These Vat Purnima 2021 messages in Marathi are perfect for all those married Hindu women observing the auspicious festival for the long lives of their husbands.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaplya Sanskritichi Pratima Savitrichya Nishthench Darpan, Bandhuni Naatyanch Bandhan Karen Saata Janmaanch Samarpan! Vat Pournimechya Hardik Shubhecha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Prarthana Saubhagyachi, Puja Vatpaurnimechi! Vat Pournimechya Hardik Shubhecha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: वडाला गुंडाळूनी सुताचा धागा, ह्रदयात आजही आहे सत्यवान जागा। वटपौर्णिमेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Patichya Dirghayushyasathi Nishthech Bandhan, Saat Janmachya Sobatisathi, Janmojanmiche Samarpan! Vat Pournimechya Hardik Shubhecha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vat Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: वटपौर्णिमेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

