Vat Purnima is celebrated mainly by married women who live in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The holy festival of Vat Purnima is observed by the devotees on the Purnima Tithi (Full Moon Day) of the Jyeshtha month. Interestingly, the Vat Purnima festival is almost similar to Vat Savitri. However, the only difference between the two festivals is the dates of the celebrations are different. And Vat Savitri Vrat is mainly celebrated by the women who live in the Northern parts of India.

The festival of Vat Purnima is dedicated to Savitri, the devoted wife of Satyawan. It is said that Savitri somehow convinced the Lord of Death (Yama Raj) to infuse a new life into her husband Satyawan’s body. Thus, on the holy day of Vat Purnima, married women offer prayers to Savitri. They follow a strict fast for the well-being of their husbands. Women worship the Banyan Tree (Vat Vriksh), wear new clothes, prepare meals, donate food to the poor and follow other holy rituals too. This year, Vat Purnima will be celebrated on June 24. Although, this year, the celebration will be different from the rest of the years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, people can still celebrate the holy festival of Vat Purnima by sending the best Vat Purnima quotes, wishes, greetings, HD images, wallpapers, and SMS to their loved ones.

Vat Purnima 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: May the Sindoor Testify The Prayers for Your Husband’s Long Life, The Mangal Sutra Remind You of the Promises That Binds You Together. Wishing You a Happy Vat Purnima!

Vat Purnima 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Fast Taken by Wives for Well Being, Longevity and Prosperity of Husbands. Seeking His Blessings. May This Auspicious Day Fills Your Life With Love and Happiness. Happy Vat Purnima Puja

Vat Purnima 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: It is a Day of Fast by My Dear Wife; It’s Because You Care for My Life, The Love and Affection That You Show, I Simply Have Nothing to Say but I Take a Bow! Happy Vat Purnima Puja

Vat Purnima 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: God Will Bless You for a Happy and Long Life in Our Companion. The Sindoor Decorates the Forehead of a Woman. I Love You Dear and Will Always Protect You in My Arms. Happy Vat Purnima.

Vat Purnima 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Happy Vat Purnima to the Woman Who Truly Loves and Cares For Me.

