Victoria Day is a federal Canadian statutory holiday that is celebrated, annually, on the Monday before May 25th each year. The day is marked as the birth anniversary of Queen Victoria who was the ruler of the United Kingdom and the British Empire from 1837 until her death in 1901. Victoria Day 2022 falls on May 23rd. For many people, the long Victoria Day weekend marks the end of the winter season and the unofficial beginning of the spring or summer season.  To celebrate the non-religious occasion, virtually, Twitterati dropped GIFs, images, greetings, messages, quotes and good wishes. 12 Interesting Facts About The Former Queen of the United Kingdom.

Happy Victoria Day 2022! 

Victoria Day 2022 Greetings 

Netizens' Messages On Victoria Day 2022 

Victoria Day 2022 Videos 

Victoria Day 2022 Wishes 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)