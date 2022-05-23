Victoria Day is a federal Canadian statutory holiday that is celebrated, annually, on the Monday before May 25th each year. The day is marked as the birth anniversary of Queen Victoria who was the ruler of the United Kingdom and the British Empire from 1837 until her death in 1901. Victoria Day 2022 falls on May 23rd. For many people, the long Victoria Day weekend marks the end of the winter season and the unofficial beginning of the spring or summer season. To celebrate the non-religious occasion, virtually, Twitterati dropped GIFs, images, greetings, messages, quotes and good wishes. 12 Interesting Facts About The Former Queen of the United Kingdom.

Victoria Day is a federal Canadian public holiday celebrated on the last Monday preceding May 25.Initially in honour of Queen Victoria's birthday, it has since been celebrated as the official birthday of Canada's sovereign. pic.twitter.com/WLMObBvEjs — Nurse Bossbaby©️🩺🇨🇦 let’s be Friends 👸🤴🌹💐 (@BossbabyTalk) May 23, 2022

Happy Victoria Day to all my Canadian Friends! #VictoriaDay pic.twitter.com/eTVnDfS6IG — Chris Rathbone (@Uenochris) May 23, 2022

Happy Victoria Day tomorrow Canada, could you come get your crazy uncle Elon now.. pic.twitter.com/N45sFEwzZE — Lost in LA (@erbrlob) May 23, 2022

Did you know Victoria Day was the first secular holiday in Canada? 🇨🇦 As our oldest non-religious holiday, Victoria Day celebrates Queen Victoria, Canada’s “Mother of Confederation,” & marks the official birthday of the current Queen (or King) of Canada. 👑 #cdnpoli #cdnhist pic.twitter.com/u4IOIk4ue7 — Canadian Crown 🇨🇦 (@Canadian_Crown) May 22, 2022

