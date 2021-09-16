Vishwakarma Puja 2021 is celebrated every year to commemorate the respectable divine architect, Lord Vishwakarma, who was the mastermind behind the construction of Lord Krishna's Dwarka. This year, the festival will be celebrated on September 17, Friday, which marks the last day of Bengali month Bhadra. So, in order to make this auspicious day more distinctive, we've got some greetings & WhatsApp status videos that you can share with your family and friends. Check out the Wishes, Messages and Lord Vishwakarma Photos that you can send on this festival.

Check Out the Video to Get Some Amazing Wishes and Greetings for Vishwakarma Puja 2021:

