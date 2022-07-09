Ashadhi Ekadashi, celebrated on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashadha, is known by different names like Devshayani Ekadashi and Harishayani Ekadashi. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu On the special occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, Shri Vitthal Rukmini Mahapuja is organized in Pandharpur, Maharashtra. If you cannot attend the Mahapuja to be held in Pandharpur, then you can take advantage of this Mahapuja sitting at home. You can watch it via live streaming on Sunday 10th July 2022 at 02.00 midnight and its re-telecast at 09.00 am.

Watch Live Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)