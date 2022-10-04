Animals are an equally crucial part of our nature as they have a significant role to play in protecting and preserving human wellness. These critters are celebrated on the global event of World Animal Day 2022, which falls on Tuesday, 4 October. On the event day, various animal rights groups, activists and welfare organizations host a variety of events across the world to boost awareness about making the world a better place for all creatures. To mark the international observance, we have curated World Animal Day 2022 quotes, messages, HD images, greetings and quotes.

"The Greatness of a Nation and Its Moral Progress Can Be Judged by the Way Its Animals Are Treated." - Mahatma Gandhi

"An Animal's Eyes Have the Power to Speak a Great Language." - Martin Buber

"Some People Talk to Animals. Not Many Listen Though. That's the Problem. -A.A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh

"Until One Has Loved an Animal, a Part of One's Soul Remains Unawakened." - Anatole France

"Love the Animals: God Has Given Them the Rudiments of Thought and Joy Untroubled." -Fyodor Dostoyevsky

