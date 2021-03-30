It is World Idli Day 2021! Every year, March 30 is observed as World Idli Day, a day dedicated to this delicious, fermented food item usually consumed for breakfast. The day was first acknowledged in 2015 by Eniyavan, an Idli caterer from Chennai. Twitter is abuzz with wishes and pic posts on this day. Check out:

Do u know, today is world Idli Day ! day that holds a special celebration of the South Indian breakfast, which has gained popularity across the world. It no more the most-preferred morning meal in Southern India alone. Happy World Idli Day! pic.twitter.com/MxQduVs3x6 — S A Ramadass (@ramadassmysuru) March 30, 2021

Happy Idli Day!

A happy World Idli day to everybody. March 30 , 2021. pic.twitter.com/ZGMx9VQXLp — zenrainman (@zenrainman) March 30, 2021

World Idli Day

Delicious

March 30 happens to be World Idli Day...Enjoy.. pic.twitter.com/TwwYcDWno9 — Ashok Grover💯🇮🇳👍 (@AshoukGrover) March 30, 2021

