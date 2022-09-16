Each year on September 16, the world marks International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, also called World Ozone Day. The global event commemorates the designation made on December 19, 2000, in 1987, on which nations signed the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, which was proclaimed as an occasion by the United General Assembly in 1994. It is high time now that we understand the importance of the ozone layer that protects the Earth from the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays. We have curated World Ozone Day 2022 quotes, slogans, posters, HD wallpapers, wishes and messages to observe the occasion. Earth's Ozone Layer is Healing With Global Efforts, Reversing Southern Jet Stream Damage.

World Ozone Day 2022 Slogans

World Ozone Day 2022 (File Image)

Image Reads: Ozone Is Like a Mother to the Earth, Who Protects Her Child From Harmful Radiations. Save Our Mother on World Ozone Day!

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer 2022

World Ozone Day 2022 Posters (File Image)

Image Reads: Reduce Depletion of Ozone, Otherwise You Will Be in the Redzone.

Posters For International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer

World Ozone Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: Go Green, Go Genius, Stamp the Carbon, Stand Tall, and Stitch the Ozone Layer.

Ozone Day 2022 HD Wallpapers

World Ozone Day 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: As an Umbrella Protects Us From the Rain, Ozone Protects the Earth From the Sun.

World Ozone Day 2022 Messages

World Ozone Day 2022 Slogans (File Image)

Image Reads: Doesn’t Let the Future Go Up in Smoke. Save the Ozone. Save Ozone, Save a Life on World Ozone Day.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)