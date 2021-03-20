Happy World Pakhala Divas 2021! Twitter is abuzz with 'Pakhala' pics, wishes, messages, greetings, WhatsApp stickers, Telegram photos and recipe videos to celebrate the famous Odia delicacy. Check out:

Happy Pakhala Divas to All pic.twitter.com/WWI4KEUwr8 — The Protagonist (@socioactivist) March 20, 2021

Happy World Pakhala Divas 2021

Pakhala Divas 2021

Today, Odias across the state are observing Pakhala Dibasa. Every year March 20 is observed as Pakhala Divas. @pcsarangi @sambitswaraj pic.twitter.com/x4op3zUutL — Pramod Kumar Behera (@pramodk57618345) March 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)