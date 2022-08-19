Happy World Photography Day! The global day is celebrated on August 19 every year to mark the art, craft and science of photography. The first World Photography Day was officially celebrated in 2010 when over 270 photographers shared pictures online to mark the day when the French government bought the Daguerreotype process in 1839. Celebrate the World Photography Day 2022 by clicking pictures and sharing it with your friends and family. You must also share World Photography Day 2022 images & HD wallpapers to honour all the photographers in the world. Forward these wishes, quotes & messages to all the photoholics! World Photography Day 2022: Netizens Share HD Photos, Greetings, Quotes and Sayings To Celebrate the Annual Day

World Photography Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers

World Photography Day (File Image)

Happy World Photography Day Wishes

Photography Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote for World Photography Day Reads: Taking an Image, Freezing a Moment, Reveals How Rich Reality Truly Is, - Anonymous

Photography Quotes and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote for World Photography Day Reads: Photography Is the Story I Fail to Put Into Words. Destin Sparks

Photography Quotes and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote for World Photography Day Reads: Only Photograph What You Love, - Tim Walker

Photography Sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote for World Photography Day Reads: There Is One Thing the Photograph Must Contain, the Humanity of the Moment. - Robert Frank

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

