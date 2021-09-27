World Tourism Day 2021 is celebrated on Monday. Every year on September 27, this wonderful day is observed by travel lovers and those related to the tourism industry. After all, who does not love travelling, exploring new parts of this gorgeous planet and just enjoying the moment? Travel is also an integral part of popular culture. There are so many books, movies, songs that perfectly describe one's travel feels. Let us look at some of the Bollywood songs that will satisfy your wanderlust. World Tourism Day 2021– 7 Evergreen Tourist Places That Are Definitely on Everyone’s Bucket List.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal was not everyone's cup of tea, but its picturesque locales fuelled everyone's desire to travel. Especially its song "Safar." There are other musical gems like "Ilahi" from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, "Patakha Guddi" from Highway and so on.

1. Safar From Jab Harry Met Sejal

2. Illahi From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

3. Patakha Guddi From Highway

4. Safarnama From Tamasha

5. Khaabon Ke Parinday From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

6. Yeh Ishq Hai From Jab We Met

