India is celebrating Gandhi Jayanti, one of the three national festivals/holidays in honour of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. And according to the Alcohol Laws in India, Gandhi Jayanti is declared a dry day. Dry days are specific days when the sale of alcohol is not permitted. So, yes, today is Dry Day in India on October 2, 2021. Not only alcohol sale is prohibited in pubs, bars, restaurants, and hotels but liquor shops are also shut across the country.

Dry Day on Gandhi Jayanti 2021, Read Full Details

