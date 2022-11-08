The first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism, Baba Nanak, was born on 15 April 1469. Each year the Sikh community celebrate His birth anniversary on the day of Kartik Poornima, the fifteenth lunar day in the month of Kartik according to the Hindu calendar. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 falls on Tuesday, 8 November. On the account of Baba Nanak's Gurpurab 2022, India will observe a Dry Day. During the auspicious Sikh festival, alcohol will not be available for sale in any liquor store, pub, bar, hotel or mall. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Date: Know the History and Significance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab To Mark the Birth Anniversary of the First Sikh Guru.

Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav 2022 Is A Dry Day in India, Check Tweet:

