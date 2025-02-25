Maha Shivratri 2025 is on February 26. The auspicious festival is dedicated to the worshipping of Lord Shiva. Each year, devotees around the word pray to Lord Shiva, visit temples, fast and stay awake throughout the night chanting his name. To honour the religious significance, government officials declared February 26, 2025 as a dry. This means that the sale of alcohol is prohibited in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore and other cities and throughout states on this date to mark Mahashivratri 2025.

Dry Days 2025 in India With Festival and Event Dates

