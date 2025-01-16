International Hot and Spicy Food Day is celebrated every year across the globe on January 16. International Hot and Spicy Food Day falls on Thursday, January 16. The day hours people’s love for hot, spicy, and fiery flavours that tantalise our taste buds. Celebrate the day by whipping up a delicious bowl of Andhra style green chilli chicken. The dish is a spicy and flavourful one made using tender chicken, onions, green chillies, and a blend of aromatic spices. It offers a perfect balance of heat and taste. Watch the Raja Rasoi Aur Andaaz Anokha video below for the full easy Andhra Style Green Chilli Chicken recipe by Ranveer Brar. International Hot and Spicy Food Day 2025: From ‘Phaal Curry’ to ‘Kimchi Jjigae,’ 5 Fiery Dishes To Ignite Your Taste Buds.

Andhra Style Green Chilli Chicken Recipe by Ranveer Brar

