Mix alcoholic gin and vermouth to make a perfect glass of Martini with a garnished olive! National Martini Day 2022 will be celebrated on Sunday, the 19th of June. The first known recipe called the "Martinez" appeared in an 1887 bartending manual published in San Francisco. The best way to enjoy National Martini Day is by calling your friends and loved ones and exploring the exciting flavour of the drink. The Martini has always been served in a unique glass which is smaller and has a narrower rim. Let's raise the Martini Glass this weekend and share some amusing and sarcastic content with your drinking partner. From Pumpkin Spice Martini to Pumpkin Spice White Russian, 5 Tempting Drinks to Try.

National Martini Day 2022 Quotes & Captions

1. A martini. Shaken, not stirred.- Sean Connery, James Bond 007

2. A perfect martini should be made by filling a glass with gin then waving it in the general direction of Italy.- Noel Coward

3. One Martini is all right. Two are too many, and three are not enough. -James Thurber

4. Why don't you get out of that wet coat and into a dry martini? -Robert Benchley

5. I had never tasted anything so cool and clean. They made me feel civilized. -Gerald Ford

6. A man must defend his home, his wife, his children, and his Martini. -Jackie Gleason

7. Martinis are the only American invention as perfect as a sonnet. - H. L. Mencken

