National Milk Day is celebrated every year in the US on January 11. National Milk Day 2025 falls on Saturday, January 11. Celebrate the day by trying a South Indian dessert called payasam. Payasam is a very popular South Indian dessert. It is a festive favourite. To make payasam, start by boiling milk in a pan. Once it starts simmering, you can add soaked rice or roasted vermicelli and cook until they soften. Now, add sugar to taste and stir until it melts. Once the mixture becomes thick, add cardamom power for flavour. To enhance the taste, fry cashews, raisins, and almonds in ghee and add them to the payasam. Let it cook for a few more minutes, and your creamy and sweet payasam is ready! You can enjoy it warm or even chilled. National Milk Day: Date, History, Significance, of The Day First Milk Deliveries Began in the United States.

Delicious Payasam Recipe

