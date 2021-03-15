India reports 26,291 new COVID19 cases, 17,455 recoveries and 118 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,13,85,339.

Total recoveries: 1,10,07,352.

Active cases: 2,19,262.

Death toll: 1,58,725.

Total vaccination: 2,99,08,038.

India reports 26,291 new #COVID19 cases, 17,455 recoveries and 118 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 1,13,85,339 Total recoveries: 1,10,07,352 Active cases: 2,19,262 Death toll: 1,58,725 Total vaccination: 2,99,08,038 pic.twitter.com/IBV4z64xrx — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)