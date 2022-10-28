Miss Grand International 2022 title was won by Brazil's Isabelle Menin, who bested 67 delegates to secure the title in the beauty contest. The 10th edition of Miss Grand International was held in West Java, Indonesia, and saw participation from 68 countries and territories. The first runner-up is Thailand's Engfa Waraha, followed by Indonesia's Andina Julie, Venezuela's Luiseth Materan, and Czech Republic's Mariana Beckova were in the second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

🚨VEJA: Depois de 51 anos uma Miss brasileira ganha um grande concurso internacional. Isabella Menin é Miss Grand International 2022.

O Brasil acaba de vencer pela primeira vez na história o MISS GRAND INTERNATIONAL 2022!

