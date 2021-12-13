The recently crowned Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu and Urvashi Rautela are in one frame. Yes, this happened as the latter was in Israel as a jury member of the international pageant. Urvashi shared a video and a few pictures on her Instagram that sees her and Harnaaz celebrating the victory by waving the Indian flag. The Miss Diva Universe 2015, shared the clip with caption, "#MISSUNIVERSE WE DID IT INDIA VOHOOOO #PostWin."

