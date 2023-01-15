R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States is the new Miss Universe. The 28-year-old Houston native emerged as the Miss Universe 2022 final winner. The three beauty queens who made it to the last three were Miss Dominican Republic, Andreína Martínez, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel and Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel. Andreína Martíne was declared the 2nd runner-up, while Miss Venezuela bagged the 1st runner-up title. The winner was decided based on their answer to the question - How they would lead as Miss Universe. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu crowned her successor, R'Bonney Gabriel, at New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel Crowning Moment Video: Watch Harnaaz Sandhu Crown United States Beauty Queen As Her Successor.

Congratulations on your shining moment! R'Bonney Gabriel wins the Miss Universe 2022 pageant. You are truly conditioned for greater. #ThisIsMyUltimate #CreamSilkxMissUniverse pic.twitter.com/fueKSW8NyH — ABS-CBN Entertainment (@ABSCBN) January 15, 2023

