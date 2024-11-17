The wait is over! The Miss Universe 2024 is Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark. Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua crowned her successor at the end of the event. Venezuela, Mexico, Nigeria and Thailand are declared runner-ups. The 73rd Miss Universe competition featured the largest number of entrants in the history of the pageant, with 125 entrants, surpassing the previous record of 94 competitors set in 2018. Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo hosted the finals, with Catriona Gray and Zuri Hall providing live commentary throughout the show. Miss Universe 2024 Winner Is Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark: Beauty Queen Wins 73rd Miss Universe Crown and Pageant Title, Venezuela, Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand Declared Runner-Ups!

