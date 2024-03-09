Nita Mukesh Ambani was awarded the prestigious Humanitarian award at the 71st Miss World pageant on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The 60-year-old Indian philanthropist and businesswoman was presented the award by Miss World chairman and CEO, Julia Morley. Filmmaker Karan Johar was also on the stage with Julia Morley to present the coveted award to Mrs Nita Ambani. Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter, was also sitting in the audience. Sini Shetty of India Out of Miss World 2024 Title Race, Fails To Be Among Top 4 Contestants of 71st Miss World Beauty Pageant.

The 71st Miss World grand finale is taking place on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India.

