Sini Shetty of India bows out of the 71st Miss World title race. The top four contestants of the 71st Miss World are Miss Botswana – Lesego Chombo, Miss Czech Republic – Krystyna Pyszková, Miss Lebanon – Yasmina Zaytoun and Miss Trinidad and Tobago – Aché Abrahams. They are also continental winners, each getting the better off their counterparts from their continents.

Two qualifiers from each continent - America, Africa, Europe and Asia and Oceania were presented with one question each and judged based on their answers. "What is the pressing issue women face in the world today?" This was the question put forth to beauty queens from the American continent, Miss Brazil and Miss Trinidad and Tobago. The two qualifiers from Africa, Miss Botswana and Miss Uganda, were asked on the way to adopt a green and planet-friendly practice. The beauty queens from Europe continent, the Czech Republic and England were asked to shed light on any issue concerning women's healthcare. Finally, Asia and Oceania qualifiers, Miss India and Miss Lebanon, were asked to suggest a way women be empowered through social media.

Meet Miss World 2024 Top 4 Contestants:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

Watch Live Streaming of Miss World 2024 Beauty Pageant Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)