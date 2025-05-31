Nandini Gupta of India is on a roll as she advances to the next round of Miss World 2025, the 72nd edition of the Miss World Festival held in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Miss India Nandini Gupta became one of the Miss World 2025 Top 20 finalists courtesy of her strong presence, beauty and elegance. The 21-year-old was one of the five beauty queens to advance from her continental region, Asia and Oceania. The other 15 contestants in the Miss World 2025 Top 20 winners list are the top 5 contestants from three continental regions, Africa, Americas and Caribbean and Europe. As per the official format of Miss World 2025, 2 contestants from the four continental regions will be selected, and they will form the Miss World 2025 Top 8 Finalists! As anticipation builds, the world eagerly awaits the crowning of the next Miss World. Stay tuned to get all the latest live updates from Miss World 2025 here. Miss World 2025 Grand Finale Date, Time, Venue and Live Streaming Details: How To Watch the 72nd Miss World Online? Everything To Know About the Beauty Pageant and India’s Contender.

Nandini Gupta of India Enters Miss World 2025 Top 20, One of The Semi-Finalists

